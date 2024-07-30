SafetySigns4Less Launches Welsh/English Bilingual Safety Signs Collection

SafetySigns4Less is excited to announce the launch of its new range of Welsh/English bilingual safety signs.

This comprehensive product line is designed to comply with The Welsh Language (Wales) Measure 2011, which mandates that the Welsh language is given equal treatment to English in public services and facilities. The bilingual signs cater to a wide range of safety needs, including fire safety, first aid, prohibition, caution/warning, PPE, and general information.

The Welsh/English signs help businesses and organisations meet legal requirements and promote inclusivity by supporting the use of the Welsh language.

Available in durable aluminium composite, robust plastic, and versatile self-adhesive vinyl, these signs are built to endure various environmental conditions. They are suitable for public businesses, government facilities, and private enterprises committed to supporting the Welsh community and enhancing safety.

Customisable options are available to meet specific requirements, ensuring every business can find the perfect signage solution.

Nicola Moore, SafetySigns4Less marketing manager, commented: “SafetySigns4Less is committed to delivering high-quality safety signage solutions that meet the latest standards and regulations.

“The new range of Welsh/English bilingual signs reflects a dedication to supporting bilingualism and enhancing safety across Wales. With a price promise, free delivery on orders over £25, and £500 instant credit, customers receive the best value and service.”

For more information about the new range of Welsh/English bilingual safety signs and to view the full product line, visit the SafetySigns4Less website.