RocketBarn Marketing Selected as 2024 Franchising at Work Award Finalist by Franchise Business Review

Independent Survey Recognises RocketBarn Marketing for Exceptional Company Culture and Employee Satisfaction in the Franchise Sector

RocketBarn Marketing has been announced as a finalist for the 2024 Franchising at Work Awards by Franchise Business Review. These awards honour franchise companies with the highest levels of employee satisfaction, as determined by an independent survey.

RocketBarn is a leading provider of digital marketing services, driving growth for franchise brands throughout the United States and Canada. As a distinguished 2024 Google Premier Partner and active member of the International Franchise Association and Canadian Franchise Association, RocketBarn offers core services including Google search advertising, social media ads, programmatic ads, and organic SEO strategies at both corporate and local business levels.

Franchise Business Review (FBR), a market research firm that specialises in benchmarking satisfaction within the franchising sector, conducts annual surveys of corporate franchise employees, franchise supplier employees, and franchise owners’ employees across North America to gauge their levels of engagement.

FBR’s Franchising at Work Employee Engagement Benchmarking research provides aggregate data to help franchise companies understand how their culture and engagement compare with other companies in the franchise sector, and to enhance hiring and retention practices. Participants were asked questions relating to job satisfaction, engagement, skills and experience, management, brand leadership, and culture.

Franchise companies participating in Franchise Business Review’s employee engagement research were eligible for the Franchising at Work Awards. FBR analysed data from over 11,000 franchise employees, representing 80% unit-level employees and 20% corporate employees, to identify the finalists.

“The Franchising at Work Awards are the only awards that recognise the companies in the franchise sector that prioritise employee engagement and well-being, and are dedicated to building and maintaining a positive culture,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “Recruiting and retaining quality employees is one of the most critical factors in the ultimate success of a business, and these companies have set themselves apart as top employers in franchising through their commitment to employee satisfaction, asking for feedback, and involving their teams in driving the success of their culture.”

Matt Martin, CEO & Founder of RocketBarn, remarked, “This recognition is a huge honour to receive amongst such an incredible community of businesses in franchising. RocketBarn truly seeks to put people and relationships front and centre – both within our team culture and in the way we approach serving our marketing clients in a true partnership fashion. We looked at our previous years’ employee survey results and worked hard to level up the experience our team is having this past year. It’s wonderful to see it paying off so quickly on multiple levels. Thank you to Franchise Business Review for creating the tool and conduit to measure and celebrate healthy workplaces in franchising.”

Winners will be announced live on August 15, 2024. Register here to attend: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_V43mnU9wRB2owFJc3BgRvw