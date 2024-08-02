Rockermumma Launches GOTS-Certified Nursery Products to Revolutionise Baby Care

Rockermumma, the innovative new company founded by Carly Harryman, is excited to announce its official launch at the end of August 2024.

The family-oriented company will unveil a range of nursery items, bedding, and toys, all certified by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). This certification ensures that each product meets rigorous standards for sustainability and is free from harmful chemicals.

Carly Harryman’s journey to establishing Rockermumma was driven by a deeply personal struggle. After the birth of her daughter Jemimah, Carly faced the distressing challenge of Jemimah suffering from severe projectile vomiting after every feed, a condition later diagnosed as a dairy allergy. Although the dairy allergy was identified and addressed, Carly remained concerned as Jemimah’s health issues persisted.

Carly’s initial relief was short-lived as Jemimah continued to suffer from persistent congestion and coughing. Frustrated by the lack of effective solutions and support from medical professionals, Carly sensed that something was still fundamentally wrong. Her demanding job managing a photo lab and ongoing postnatal depression compounded her stress, making it increasingly difficult to manage Jemimah’s health and her own well-being.

Driven by a sense of urgency and desperation, Carly began to educate herself. Her research led to the discovery of harmful chemicals in common household textiles and their potential health impacts. This revelation introduced her to GOTS-certified textiles, rigorously tested for both sustainability and the absence of toxic substances.

After transitioning to GOTS-certified textiles for Jemimah’s bedding and nursery items, Carly witnessed a dramatic improvement. Jemimah’s chronic congestion cleared, her cough disappeared, and she began sleeping soundly through the night for the first time. This transformation not only significantly improved Jemimah’s health but also had a profound positive effect on Carly’s mental health and overall quality of life.

Inspired by her experience and driven by a desire to help other families facing similar challenges, Carly founded Rockermumma in December 2023. The company’s mission is to provide parents with high-quality, organic, and safe textile products, ensuring that others can benefit from the same health and well-being improvements her family experienced.

Carly has invested £20,000 in personal development through Big Business Events to ensure the successful launch of Rockermumma. Rockermumma aims to make a significant impact in the baby care industry by offering parents trust in the safest, sustainable textile-led product range designed for babies.

For more information, please visit www.rockermumma.com.