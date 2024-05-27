Rising Star Mortgage Broker Award Goes to Former Paralympic Champion Jordanne Whiley MBE

Jordanne Whiley MBE, a celebrated Paralympic athlete turned financial services professional, has been recognised as the Rising Star at the Mortgage Introducer Awards.

Following her exceptional sporting career, Jordanne’s journey from an unpaid intern to the Head Broker and Manager at Hearthstone Mortgages within just four years is a testament to her determination, resilience, and unique expertise.

Jordanne joined Hearthstone Mortgages as an intern in 2020 under the mentorship of Founder and CEO Ajay Nayyar. Balancing her Paralympic career and part-time work, she transitioned fully into the mortgage industry after retiring from professional wheelchair tennis. Her commitment and drive have seen Hearthstone Mortgages flourish, with Jordanne leading a dedicated team of seven and overseeing approximately 600 mortgages between herself and Ajay.

Despite starting with modest beginnings, Jordanne’s second year in the business saw her achieve a six-figure profit, managing £15m in lending and securing 150 clients. Her personal experiences as a property investor have further enhanced her credibility, allowing her to offer a perspective that many brokers lack.

Transitioning from sports to business was not without its struggles. Jordanne grappled with self-doubt and the challenges of moving from the closed network of the sporting world to the collaborative environment of financial services. Despite these hurdles, she has grown tremendously, developing self-belief and confidence, and forging strong, trust-based relationships with clients.

Jordanne’s success is not only professional but also deeply personal. Born with a rare bone disease that resulted in her breaking her leg bones 26 times, she faced significant adversity from a young age. However, she triumphed over these challenges to become a 4-time Paralympic medallist and a 13-time Grand Slam champion, including five Wimbledon titles. She was honoured with an MBE and an honorary PhD, cementing her legacy as the most successful female British tennis player of all time.

Her personal story of overcoming adversity, combined with her professional achievements, positions Jordanne as an inspiring figure in the financial services industry. She is committed to using her platform and experiences to help others believe in their dreams and achieve success. This dedication extends beyond her professional life; Jordanne is also a devoted mother, striving to set a powerful example for her son.

Jordanne’s vision for the future includes expanding her business, working with developers in need of finance, and continuing to be a disruptive force in the industry. With her unique blend of expertise, creativity, and determination, she is poised to become the go-to broker for property finance.