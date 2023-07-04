Resolian Unveils Expanded, Cutting-Edge Analytical Laboratory in Fordham, Cambridgeshire, UK

Resolian, a renowned global leader in providing bioanalytical, DMPK, and CMC testing services to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, has officially inaugurated its state-of-the-art analytical laboratory spanning an impressive 440m² in Fordham, Cambridgeshire, UK.

This brand-new facility, the plans for which were announced earlier this year, delivers a 30% increase in laboratory space, catering to the growing demand for analytical and materials science work.

Ellen Stokvis, the Director of Analytical Sciences Operations, expressed her delight, stating, “We are thrilled to have expanded our laboratory in Fordham, augmenting its size by over 30% to meet the escalating demand. Our purpose-built, cutting-edge facility enhances our analytical and materials science capabilities significantly. With the enlarged space, spanning 440m² instead of the previous 330m², we can accommodate an even greater number of companies seeking to collaborate with us.”

The design of the new laboratory space emphasizes improved collaboration, enhanced workflow, and streamlined traffic flow. This strategic investment in the analytical and materials science domain, in conjunction with the existing Sandwich site, positions Resolian to effectively meet the current and future demands of its valued customers.

For comprehensive insights into Resolian’s ongoing evolution, as it continues to offer specialized support across the entire drug development continuum on a global scale, please visit the company’s newly launched website.