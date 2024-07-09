Rapid Energy Secures 6th Place in FEBE Growth 100

Redditch-based Rapid Energy Ltd has been ranked 6th in the top 100 fastest-growing, founder-led private companies by FEBE (For Entrepreneurs, By Entrepreneurs) in their Growth 100 2024.

Rapid Energy is a leading provider in the UK HVAC hire sector, specialising in temporary packaged boiler plant rooms. Operating nationwide, Rapid Energy is dedicated to delivering outstanding customer service, which is reflected in its ‘Exceptional’ status on Feefo.

The company takes pride in its strong customer-centric ethos and approach.

Commenting on the announcement, Julien Fougere, CEO at Rapid Energy said: “We’re immensely proud of this achievement and want to express our heartfelt gratitude to our incredible team. Every member of Rapid Energy has played a crucial role in our journey to this point. Your hard work, creativity, and dedication have been the driving forces behind our success.

“We also extend our thanks to our clients, partners and suppliers who trust us and believe in our vision. Your support and collaboration have been instrumental in our growth.”

To be included in the FEBE Growth 100, companies must have been trading for at least three years, achieved sales between £3m and £200m, made an operating profit in the latest financial year and still have their founders involved in the business.

John Maffioli, FEBE co-founder, said: “This list reveals the fastest growing founder-led companies in the UK. The FEBE Growth 100 is where you’ll find some of the country’s most talented entrepreneurs and most exciting companies.”

For the complete list, visit www.febe.com.