Purple, the AI-Powered Digital Publishing Platform, Expands in the UK and Launches Essentials Service

Purple, an AI-driven digital publishing platform dedicated to publishers, has announced its expansion into the UK market alongside the introduction of a new service aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Since its inception in 2007, Purple has partnered with over 600 brands worldwide, delivering digital publishing software that assists publishers in effectively providing engaging content across web, app, and social media platforms.

The company, based in Germany, has opted to bolster its activities in the UK due to a surge in demand and an increasing need for digital solutions. Significant publishers such as Bauer UK, Immediate, and Ourmedia have already trusted Purple to manage their digital content efficiently.

This expansion into the UK aligns with the appointment of John Rahim as the new UK Representative, who will oversee the local operations and work closely with the management team based in Berlin.

Stephan Heck, founder and CEO of Purple, expressed: “We are delighted to be expanding our service in the UK, which is one of Europe’s most important markets to us.

“With renowned publishers already on board, we are confident that the UK can become one of our largest markets and we are looking forward to helping UK publishers create multichannel experiences and flexibly expand their editorial offering.

“The appointment of John Rahim brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the publishing industry and he will play a key role in further expanding our market presence and exploring new business opportunities.”

In addition to its UK expansion, Purple has launched a new Essentials service designed to fulfil the needs of small and medium-sized publishers.

This comprehensive publishing solution offers a broad range of tools and features aimed at optimising and simplifying the overall publishing workflow.

Purple Essentials is an all-in-one solution that encompasses an editorial system with app and website integration, AI support, and all the essential tools for payment processing, subscriptions, and more.

Stephan Heck added: “We recognise that SMEs may not have the budget to implement our bigger software solutions, so we created Purple Essentials to meet that need.

“This solution is ideal for publishers who want to manage their digital content professionally and efficiently. With Purple Essentials, publishers receive a user-friendly platform that covers all aspects of digital publishing, significantly simplifying the entire process.

“The implementation of Purple Essentials can be completed within three months, enabling a quick and efficient launch. Additionally, the solution is extremely cost-effective and offers excellent value for money, allowing even smaller publishers to benefit from its extensive features.”

For more information regarding Purple and its range of services, please visit www.purplepublish.com and www.purplepublish.com/en/essentials.