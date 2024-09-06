Penmann and Newsome Announce Strategic Partnership

In a landmark move that will reshape the UK’s industrial, commercial, and manufacturing sectors, Penmann Climatic Systems Ltd, a leading provider of process cooling, air conditioning, and ventilation solutions for the food and manufacturing industries, has formed a strategic partnership with Newsome Ltd, renowned specialists in temperature and humidity control.

This collaboration combines the expertise of both companies to offer improved and innovative temperature control and dehumidification services, uniting their capabilities under a single group structure to serve an even broader range of commercial sectors.

Penmann, with its established track record in providing bespoke cooling and ventilation systems, particularly for the food and dairy industries, brings extensive knowledge of designing efficient, hygienic, and reliable solutions. Their understanding of the unique demands of food processing and storage ensures that their systems maintain optimal conditions, safeguarding food quality and safety.

Newsome, known for its excellence in temperature and humidity control, specialises in the supply and rental of chillers, dehumidifiers, HVAC systems, and refrigeration services. Their commitment to delivering top-quality, innovative solutions has made them a trusted partner across various industries, offering reliable climate control solutions throughout the UK.

The alliance between Penmann and Newsome is set to deliver significant benefits to both current and potential customers. By combining their expertise and resources, the partnership will offer an expanded range of integrated solutions, providing bespoke climate control tailored to industry-specific needs. This broader service offering will give customers access to an enhanced portfolio of products and services, allowing them to address complex HVAC, cooling, heating, and humidity challenges more effectively.

One of the major benefits of this partnership is the potential for technological advancement. By pooling the technical know-how and methodologies of both companies, the collaboration is expected to result in more efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective sales and rental solutions. Customers can expect cutting-edge systems that incorporate the latest innovations in cooling, heating, and drying technology, delivering improved performance and energy savings.

The partnership also brings exciting opportunities for the employees of both companies. The combined workforce will benefit from enhanced training and development opportunities, allowing them to broaden their skills and gain exposure to new technologies. This collaboration will create a more dynamic and knowledgeable team, with opportunities for professional growth and career development.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Newsome,” said John Kirwin, Sales & Marketing Director at Penmann. “This partnership allows us to expand our capabilities and offer our clients even more robust and comprehensive solutions, including an expansion in our service offering and rental solutions. By combining our strengths under a single group structure, we will be able to deliver greater value and innovation to our customers.”

Richard Metcalfe, Group MD, added: “Combining our expertise with Penmann’s exceptional reputation in the food industry will create a powerhouse in the sector. Together, we will be able to provide unparalleled sales, service and innovation, ensuring that our clients receive the highest quality sales and rental solutions to meet their unique needs.”

The partnership between Penmann and Newsome represents a major step forward for the industry. With their combined expertise, expanded offerings, and commitment to technological innovation, the new entity is well-positioned to transform climate control solutions across a wide range of sectors. Customers and employees alike can look forward to the benefits and opportunities this partnership will bring.