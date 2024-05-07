Panorays Debuts AI-Driven Cyber Risk Management Platform at RSA Conference 2024

Panorays, a leading provider of third-party cyber risk management solutions, is set to unveil its advanced AI-powered platform at the RSA Conference 2024. This development is aimed at transforming the Third-Party Cyber Risk Management (TPCRM) landscape by providing enhanced simplicity and robustness in securing supply chains and ensuring customized and accurate risk assessments.
Matan Or-El, Co-Founder and CEO of Panorays, discussed the strategic impact of AI in this sector: “With the emergence of artificial intelligence, embracing both the challenges and the opportunities it brings for securing supply chains will redefine how we manage third-party risk.” He elaborated, “Panorays’ broad portfolio of AI for supply chain discovery, assessment, threat detection, and automation will help bring AI to the forefront of operational efficiency and cyber resilience.”
Generative AI offers efficiency but also risks exposing sensitive data and intellectual property which pose challenges for businesses. Security teams need help to adopt AI technology in a way that is safe and secure.
Panorays empowers organizations to reduce third-party cyber risk with AI proactive threat intelligence. The platform utilizes contextual AI-driven mapping of new vulnerabilities and breaches to facilitate rapid alerts of threat indicators mapped by third party criticality and trigger actions based on the risk level.
Third party cyber risk management is notoriously known for being resource heavy. Panorays’ AI-powered platform automates the manual work associated with the process to provide a streamlined workflow automation. Its Questionnaire Autocompletion allows third parties to automatically fill out questionnaires based on previously provided responses, accompanied by supporting information serving as evidence.