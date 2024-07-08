o2 Academy2 Islington to Host Rhythmic Disorder Music Extravaganza

ANXY, the esteemed music industry professional and entrepreneur, is set to host another unforgettable event at the renowned o2 Academy2 Islington.

This eagerly awaited event is scheduled for 26th July and promises an evening of exceptional musical talent and entertainment.

Joining ANXY at this exclusive event are Sandi and Sandra from the popular Gogglebox TV show, as well as Bekka Whitney from the acclaimed Acapella music group. Additionally, the event will feature London’s very own “beat genius,” ensuring a line-up that highlights the best artists in their respective fields.

Held at the o2 Academy2 Islington, guests can anticipate a night of electrifying performances, top-tier talent, and a celebration of music.

ANXY said: “I am delighted to be back at o2 Academy2 Islington and am very excited about the line-up we have been able to put together.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to witness some of the industry’s finest artists in action in what is set to be a night to remember.”

Join ANXY, Sandi, Sandra, Bekkah Whitney, and London’s “beat genius” at the o2 Academy2 Islington on 26th July.

Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.