Mattress Maker John Ryan By Design Announces New Website, Products, and Premier Retail Champion Status from NBF

John Ryan By Design, a North West-based mattress maker and retailer, is pleased to announce an outstanding first half of the year, marked by significant milestones that highlight their dedication to quality and innovation. The launch of a new website, the introduction of a premium product range, and the esteemed recognition as a Premier Retail Champion by the National Bed Federation (NBF) underscore the company’s recent achievements.

The brand’s newly launched website underscores their commitment to enhancing user experience and creating a seamless customer journey. With a modern and streamlined design, the site offers a more welcoming and premium feel, making navigation effortless for customers. This upgrade aligns with the company’s vision of providing an accessible and luxurious shopping experience that mirrors the quality of their products.

In addition to their new website, the company has also released their brand new divan bases , extending their product range beyond mattresses. Responding to valuable customer feedback, John Ryan By Design has reimagined their bed base offerings putting more focus on craftsmanship and variety. Each divan base is handcrafted by specialists and is available in 27 fabric colours. Named after iconic Yorkshire towns near the company’s workshops, these bases blend tradition with innovation and pay homage to the brand’s roots.

Complementing these achievements, John Ryan By Design has been honoured as a Premier Retail Champion by the National Bed Federation (NBF). This prestigious accolade reflects the company’s adherence to the NBF’s rigorous guidelines and best practices, ensuring that every mattress is crafted with utmost care, using responsible materials and sustainable processes. The NBF’s role as the authoritative voice of the UK bed industry further highlights the significance of this recognition.

The NBF’s mission to promote quality sleep and the importance of a well-crafted bed aligns seamlessly with John Ryan By Design’s values. The recognition as a Premier Retail Champion enhances the company’s reputation for ethical practices, sustainability, and industry leadership. The NBF’s progressive ‘green agenda,’ including initiatives like the Pledge for our Planet and ecodesign guidelines, supports John Ryan By Design in its continuous pursuit of sustainability.

Ryan Kerr, co-founder of John Ryan By Design, said:

“We are incredibly proud of what we have achieved so far in 2024. The launch of our new website, the introduction of our innovative divan bases, and the recognition from the National Bed Federation are significant milestones for us. These accomplishments demonstrate our unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality products and exceptional service to our customers. We are excited to continue this momentum and uphold the standards of excellence that define our brand.”