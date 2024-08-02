Luxury Carpentry Leader Surrey Signature Spaces Reveals New Brand Identity

Surrey Signature Spaces, a premier luxury carpentry and joinery firm based in Chertsey, Surrey, is celebrating the launch of its new brand identity, underscoring its commitment to high-end craftsmanship tailored to the luxury market.

Founded in October 2021 and previously operating under the name JDN Carpentry and Joinery LTD, this family-owned business has quickly set itself apart through bespoke craftsmanship and exceptional customer service.

The rebranding marks a pivotal moment for Surrey Signature Spaces, emphasising its dedication to creating luxury handcrafted furniture for discerning clients in Surrey, London, Middlesex, Hampshire, and Berkshire. Joe Needham, the owner, brings extensive expertise in carpentry and joinery, and is thrilled to lead this new chapter, reinforcing the company’s standing as a leader in the luxury sector.

Starting from humble beginnings in a garage workshop, Surrey Signature Spaces has achieved remarkable growth. Key milestones include the completion of a £35,000 walk-in wardrobe for the Director of Crest Nicholson, demonstrating the quality and attention to detail that define their work. The team, which originated from the founder’s passion and skills honed through years of training and competition, has expanded to accommodate the growing demand for bespoke residential projects.

The rebranding aligns with Surrey Signature Spaces’ strategic focus on high-end property markets, specialising in bespoke wardrobes, media units, and custom storage solutions. The company’s portfolio reflects its excellence, with repeat business from satisfied clients who value the exceptional craftsmanship and luxurious finishes.

Joe’s journey began with early work experience at a local joinery shop and included representing the UK in the World SkillBuild competition in Luxembourg. He trained with leading firms in London, including Raphael Contracting LTD, and spent four years at EE Smith Contracting, where he received financial study support even while dealing with debilitating sciatica. His determination to excel in the industry remained unwavering.

In its first year, Surrey Signature Spaces achieved a turnover of £180,000, indicating strong market demand and client satisfaction. The business’s subsequent growth has been bolstered by a partnership with a prominent interior designer, leading to a variety of high-end projects that solidify its position in the market.

Surrey Signature Spaces’ rebrand is more than just a new look; it represents a renewed commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury in every handcrafted piece of furniture. The company invites clients to discover the finest in bespoke carpentry and joinery, where each project is a masterpiece of design and functionality.

For more information or bespoke enquiries, please contact info@surreysignaturespaces.co.uk.