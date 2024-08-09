KYND Celebrated by CNBC as a Leading InsurTech Firm

KYND Limited, a pioneer in cyber risk management, proudly announces its inclusion in the inaugural CNBC World’s Top InsurTech Companies 2024 list. This esteemed recognition, presented by CNBC in conjunction with independent research firm Statista, marks a significant milestone for KYND, reflecting the company’s rapid growth and leading position in transforming the future of the insurance market with advanced cyber risk intelligence. This innovation supports informed and swift decision-making across the cyber insurance sector.

After an extensive analysis and evaluation of general and specific KPIs for over 1,000 InsurTech firms globally, CNBC and Statista identified the top 150 performers across six market segments. KYND was acknowledged in the Underwriting and Risk Analysis category, which features companies leveraging advanced data analytics, machine learning, and other technologies to optimise underwriting, enhance risk assessment, and improve decision-making processes.

Amid the global increase in corporate cyber attacks, KYND robustly supports insurers at every stage of the cyber insurance lifecycle. KYND’s proprietary technology detects “red risks” for insured and prospective organisations, highlighting externally visible critical cyber vulnerabilities closely linked to losses and claims. Since its establishment, KYND has led the revolution in cyber risk management for its global insurance clients, enabling them to identify critical risks within their portfolios. This dedication and innovative approach have led to the identification of an unprecedented 28 million high-risk threats. By utilising this extensive insight and cyber risk intelligence, KYND sets a new industry standard, helping insurers accurately assess risk profiles, make more informed and profitable underwriting decisions, and support their insureds in maintaining resilience throughout their policy term.

“It’s an honour to be recognised on CNBC’s inaugural World’s Top Insurtech Companies list for our innovative use of technology to help insurers globally underwrite and manage such dynamic risk as cyber,” said Andy Thomas, CEO of KYND. “This is a true testament to the team and innovation behind KYND’s cyber risk intelligence, working in close collaboration with leading insurance players globally, as we continue to expand our suite of powerful solutions targeted at our mission to make complex cyber risk easy to see, understand and manage – all while delivering unmatched value to our clients.”

For more information about KYND, visit: https://www.kynd.io/