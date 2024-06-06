Kloud9 and Salboy Join Forces to Equip Glassworks Manchester with Ultra-Fast Internet

Kloud9 is delighted to announce its partnership with Salboy, the developers behind the eagerly awaited Glassworks Manchester, a landmark workspace in the Northern Quarter.

As the exclusive provider of internet infrastructure, Kloud9 is set to revolutionise connectivity for businesses and residents in Glassworks by delivering unparalleled internet speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.

Glassworks, a modern marvel that pays tribute to its historical origins as a 1920s glass bottle factory, is designed to meet the needs of today’s dynamic and forward-thinking businesses. A blend of inspiring office spaces, collaborative lounges, and state-of-the-art facilities represents a modern work-life balance and innovation.

Kloud9’s cutting-edge internet service perfectly aligns with Glassworks’ mission to nurture innovation and support the vibrant passion of Manchester’s commercial and creative sectors. This partnership ensures every tenant can access reliable, ultra-fast internet, enabling seamless operations, creativity, and growth.

Alex Jackson, founder and owner of Kloud9, said: “We are proud to collaborate with Salboy to bring Kloud9’s high-speed internet to Glassworks Manchester. This initiative underscores our commitment to enhancing connectivity and supporting the business ecosystem in one of Manchester’s most vibrant districts.”

Salboy, renowned for its dedication to excellence and innovation, has meticulously developed Glassworks to reflect the needs of modern businesses while preserving the site’s rich heritage.

Simon Ismail, Managing Director at Salboy, said: “Partnering with Kloud9 allows us to offer an essential service that modern businesses depend on. Their reliable and fast internet solutions perfectly fit Glassworks, enabling our tenants to thrive in an increasingly digital world.”

Glassworks Manchester is set to become a hub for creativity, collaboration, and business excellence, backed by the unparalleled connectivity provided by Kloud9.

For more information about Glassworks Manchester and the services offered by Kloud9, please visit Kloud9’s website at www.kloud9.co.uk/home.