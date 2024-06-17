Kinetic 7 Unveiled as Title Sponsor for Radical World Finals 2024

Exciting news has emerged for this year’s Radical World Finals at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, as Kinetic 7 has been announced as the title sponsor for the third Radical World Finals.

Kinetic 7, a global leader in clean-burning cooking technology, has recently achieved significant advancements in sustainable innovation. Their latest breakthrough involves cooking by extracting hydrogen from water, a technology particularly beneficial for the developing world, where access to electricity is often limited or unreliable.

Operating from their office in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Kinetic 7 has introduced a portable stove that operates independently of the grid. This innovation is vital for regions with sporadic or no electricity supply.

Rick Parish, Founder and CEO of Kinetic 7, who is also a Radical racer and the owner of Relentless Racing, expressed his excitement: “We are thrilled to partner with the Radical World Finals in Abu Dhabi. As this is our home, we are eager to contribute to the growth and development of local motorsport. There’s no better venue for this than the incredible Yas Marina Circuit, with the global Radical racing community coming here.”

The partnership with Kinetic 7 not only brings cutting-edge technology to the forefront but also ensures that this world-class motorsport event showcases the prowess of Radical racing from around the globe, right here in the UAE. The Kinetic 7 Radical World Finals will be broadcast live on the Radical Motorsport YouTube channel. This collaboration promises to elevate the Radical World Finals to new heights.

Martin Hope of GulfSport Racing (Radical UAE) added: “It’s nearly 20 years to the day, back in early 2005, when Radical racing had its first event here in the UAE. At that time, it was also under global scrutiny, being part of the A1GP event in Dubai, which was one of the world’s biggest motorsport events of that era. The Kinetic 7 Radical World Finals will be attracting teams and drivers from all over the world, and thanks to this partnership, we can really showcase it to the wider global following that Radical Motorsport has.”

After two successful World Finals in Las Vegas (2022) and Portimao (2023), drivers from across the globe and Radical’s 14 Cup Championships can once again compete for the ultimate title at the iconic Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

The event will commence on Wednesday, 6th November, with a track walk and welcome reception, followed by optional test sessions on 7th November for drivers to familiarise themselves with the circuit.

Friday, 8th November, offers additional optional testing opportunities for those new to the 5.2km Tilke-designed circuit, before the official practice session later that afternoon.

Qualifying and the first two heat races are scheduled for Saturday, 9th November, with the final heat race and the highly anticipated Radical World Finals race taking place on Sunday, 10th November. The event will conclude with an awards dinner and gala that evening at the W Hotel, allowing drivers and teams to reflect on their week in the United Arab Emirates.

For more information about the Radical World Finals, visit www.radicalmotorsport.com. For more information about Kinetic 7, visit https://www.kinetic7.com/