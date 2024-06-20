Kaleido and GTC Launch New Joint Venture to Empower IoT Businesses Globally

Kaleido Intelligence, a leader in IoT market intelligence, and Global Telco Consult (GTC), renowned for their expertise in managed services and consultancy, are thrilled to announce a landmark joint venture designed to help IoT businesses scale and succeed. This collaboration marks a significant step in enabling the future of IoT.

This strategic alliance combines Kaleido’s cutting-edge intelligence services with GTC’s managed services and consultancy expertise. Together, they aim to provide customers with a comprehensive understanding of the IoT market and deliver actionable growth strategies. As trusted and independent leaders in the IoT ecosystem, this partnership is a perfect match, offering a seamless blend of strengths to benefit clients.

James Lasbrey, GTC’s Chief Strategy Officer, commented on the joint venture: “GTC and Kaleido are a natural fit as we combine intelligence with our managed services around productisation, positioning, and M&A. We will launch joint services in the coming weeks and months, and the beauty is that we have all the components in place today. The three-year joint venture will enable your tomorrow around scaling IoT and means that our customers can work with us to build and deliver their growth strategy.”

Jon King, Chief Commercial Officer at Kaleido Intelligence, added: “GTC’s proven experience in M&A due diligence perfectly aligns with Kaleido’s unrivalled knowledge of the cellular IoT connectivity growth opportunities and player landscape. We’re excited to launch this new offering, enabling firms with the best due diligence offerings for M&A activity.”

The joint venture will adopt a global approach, uniting the teams to work closely with Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), platform providers, and enterprises. The initial three-year agreement focuses on launching joint services that will educate and empower IoT businesses, ensuring they have the tools and knowledge needed to thrive in a competitive landscape.

We are excited to unveil our joint services in the coming weeks and months. This partnership will deliver innovative solutions that enable IoT businesses to build and execute their growth strategies effectively.