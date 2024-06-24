Hyatt Joins Forces with Jack Parsons for My Duvet Flip

In an exciting new collaboration, Hyatt has partnered with the UK’s most benevolent leader, Jack Parsons, on his popular career show “My Duvet Flip,” produced by Leon Marseglia. This partnership aims to inspire and empower the next generation to achieve their aspirations and discover their “duvet flip” by providing the necessary tools, resources, and motivation for success.

“My Duvet Flip” features interviews with influential and motivational figures who share their career journeys, insights, and experiences with Jack’s audience of 1.8 million. The episode featuring Monique Dekker, Senior Vice President Human Resources EAME at Hyatt, illuminates job prospects, essential skills, and opportunities in the hospitality industry. By collaborating with Hyatt, the episode will broaden its reach and impact, offering viewers insights into careers in hospitality.

“We are thrilled to partner with Jack Parsons on the ‘My Duvet Flip’ episode,” said Monique Dekker. “At Hyatt, we are committed to supporting the next generation of leaders in hospitality, and this collaboration aligns perfectly with our values. All of our colleagues, no matter where or when they enter the business, know that they have the opportunity to take their career in whichever direction they desire. Together, we provide them with the opportunities, mentorship and training they need to pursue their dreams.”

Through this collaboration, Monique showcases the extensive career opportunities available at Hyatt across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. With more than 25 years of industry experience – from her initial role in housekeeping at Grand Hyatt New York to General Manager at the prestigious Park Hyatt Vienna, and her current position – Monique offers a unique perspective on working for one of the world’s leading hospitality companies.

“We are incredibly excited to join forces with Hyatt for ‘My Duvet Flip’,” said Leon Marseglia, executive producer of My Duvet Flip. “This collaboration enables us to highlight the fantastic career opportunities on offer to help others flip their duvet”.