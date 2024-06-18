Huge Brands Acquires TLJ Marketing and Sales, Broadening Military Sector Reach

Huge Brands, a leader in the custom merchandise industry, is delighted to announce the acquisition of TLJ Marketing and Sales, a significant player in the military sector. This strategic move aims to enhance Huge Brands’ capabilities and broaden its presence in the military apparel and merchandise market. Going forward, TLJ Marketing and Sales will operate as an independent division of Huge Brands under the name TLJ Operations.

Key Highlights of the Acquisition:

Enhanced Product Offerings: Through this integration, TLJ Operations will offer a wider range of goods and services, building on their already robust expertise and product line.

Market Expansion: This acquisition opens up new opportunities in both the military and private sectors, allowing Huge Brands and TLJ Operations to serve a larger customer base. With Huge's additional resources, TLJ Operations will focus on increasing the presence of its Veteran's Apparel line in the direct-to-consumer and blank wholesale markets.

Strengthened Expertise: By combining the talents and resources of both companies, Huge Brands is positioned to deliver even more innovative and high-quality merchandise solutions.

“TLJ is an incredible organisation with fundamentally strong relationships throughout the military sector. The partnership between TLJ and Huge Brands will allow us to increase the offering as well as the level of service in order to build upon the legacy that Dave and Amy have forged over the past 25 years,” said Jeremy Conder, CEO of Huge Brands.

Dave Hosier, CEO of TLJ Marketing and Sales, commented: “We are excited about the partnership between TLJ and Huge Brands as we form our new company TLJ Operations LLC. We now bring our production in house, increase our sales support staff, expedite our lead times, and provide the sales support in not only the Military Retail Channel but other Retail Channels going forward. We are an aggressive company striving for the future!”