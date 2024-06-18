HSAT Welcomes AI Expert Matt Li to Strengthen Team

HSAT, a leading crop prediction company, is pleased to announce the addition of AI expert Matt Li to their growing team. This strategic hire will enhance the company’s AI capabilities and fortify their market position.

Matt, who previously served as Director of AI at 6point6, recently acquired by Accenture, brings over a decade of experience in big data projects. He has implemented AI solutions for governments and FTSE 100 clients, specialising in machine learning, large language models, and computer vision.

As leader of the technical team, Matt will play a pivotal role in driving HSAT’s growth and success. He will work closely with clients to deliver AI solutions that address their current needs. Matt’s extensive experience and client-centric approach will provide valuable leadership within the company.

Matt will also be involved in the development of CropGPT, an AI platform for soft commodities. This groundbreaking platform combines weather data, satellite imagery, and crop health data to offer long-range crop predictions for producers and traders.

HSAT’s decision to hire Matt was influenced by their long-standing relationship and his exceptional data skills, which align with the company’s goals. Matt’s addition will further strengthen HSAT’s competitive edge, enabling them to deliver solutions to the market more rapidly.

About HSAT:

HSAT is a leading crop prediction company specializing in delivering innovative solutions for various industries. With a focus providing highly accurate predictions, driven by data and using and the best technology possible. possible. Their team of experts is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge solutions that solve complex challenges.