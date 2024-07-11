HRIS Specialist Cezanne Appoints Simon Noble as New CEO

Popular human resources information system (HRIS) specialist, Cezanne, is delighted to announce the appointment of Simon Noble as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Simon brings with him extensive industry experience and a proven track record of success, ideally positioning the company to meet its ambitious growth and innovation goals for the future.

Simon joined the business less than 18 months ago as Chief Commercial Officer. With over 25 years’ experience in delivering digital transformations and people-focused leadership at companies such as Oracle, SAP, and CoreHR (now Access Group), he has worked closely with Cezanne’s founder, Alberto Gabbai, becoming a key driver in the company’s continued success within the HRIS market.

Speaking about his appointment, Simon said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be stepping up into the role of CEO. There’s clearly a sense of responsibility given the expectations of both our customers and employees, plus the fact Alberto has created an amazing legacy in Cezanne.

“In the time I’ve been here, I’ve already seen first-hand that everyone in the business lives and breathes best practice in terms of what we do, our culture and our values. I feel there are exciting times ahead for everyone here in the company and I’m delighted to be part of that journey…and who doesn’t love a challenge?”

Discussing his plans, Simon added: “I want to continue Alberto’s amazing legacy by helping Cezanne be the best possible version of itself; somewhere our people love to work, and that passion shines through to every aspect of our business from the products we offer to the service we provide our clients. We already have the foundations for that, with a reputation for providing outstanding value, products and services, but it’s vital those foundations are not eroded or lost as we grow.

“As Cezanne continues its evolution, the needs of our customers will remain at the heart of everything we do. We operate in a demanding industry with a vibrant user community, so we want to grow the business to meet every need of our customers at every stage of their journey. And, thanks to our recent investments and ongoing successes, we’re brilliantly placed to continue to do exactly that in the markets we operate.”

Speaking about Simon’s appointment, company founder Alberto Gabbai said: “My goal with the creation of Cezanne was to create the most loved HR system in the market. With Simon’s expertise, enthusiasm and focus on the customer experience, I believe we have the perfect person to help Cezanne become a true market leader. I wish him all the best success.”