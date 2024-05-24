GWS Unveils New Bonded Warehouse Facilities in Immingham

Located just one mile from Immingham Port, GWS (Global Warehousing & Storage) became a customs-bonded warehouse in April 2024. GWS has invested in partnerships, training, security, and operational facilities, and is now fully approved by HMRC to handle bonded goods in the UK.

In the last 12 months, the UK imported goods worth over £890 billion. The Humber ports account for 25% of the UK’s seaborne trade, with the port of Immingham being the largest by tonnage, serving as a key import gateway. GWS offers an independent and reliable bonded warehouse solution, ideally situated to store goods imported via Immingham and other Humber area ports.

Simon Williams, Operations Director at GWS, said: “We are pleased to announce that our External Temporary Storage Facility (ETSF) has been approved by HMRC to provide a 90-day customs fast-track facility to streamline your import and export function. This will allow us to take our secure warehousing offering to the next level; whether you need temporary storage before redistribution or re-exportation, our friendly, expert team will handle your products safely and securely. Becoming a full excise warehouse operation may be on the cards!”

GWS offers flexible bonded storage, scalable up to 240,000 sqft of easily accessible warehousing space. The bonded warehouse solution includes integrated on-site customs expertise from GB Customs Clearance Ltd and ETSF (External Temporary Storage Facilities) to help streamline businesses’ importing processes.

Natalie Avison, Customs & Trade Director at GB Customs, noted: “We believe that co-locating with GWS will be mutually beneficial, creating a strong partnership that enhances both our offerings. GWS offers ample amenities, warehousing options, and a strategic location just a short drive from the Immingham and Killingholme ports.”

Goods can be offloaded to GWS’s 23-acre fully secure site within minutes of leaving the docks, providing businesses with fast and efficient storage access. The distribution centre can also reach 75% of the UK within 2 hours.