Goodfish Group Secures Fifth Acquisition with Purchase of Schneider Electric’s Flint Business

Goodfish Group has finalised an agreement with Schneider Electric to acquire Schneider’s UK extrusion and assembly business in Flint. The transaction is expected to be completed by October 2024, after which the business will operate as Goodfish (Flint) Limited, alongside Goodfish’s other manufacturing sites in St Asaph, Cannock, and Worcester.

As part of this agreement, Goodfish will take over the manufacturing and supply of a wide array of cable management products that Schneider Electric currently provides to the UK market. Goodfish will continue to produce and supply extruded and moulded products for the UK cable management market, which will be distributed through the newly created Cutterwell & Co. Schneider Electric will not hold any interest in, nor have any affiliation with, Cutterwell & Co.

Upon the deal’s completion, Goodfish will assume responsibility for manufacturing Schneider Electric’s cable management products at the Flint site, ensuring Schneider’s supply of extruded products for international markets, particularly in France and the Nordic countries.

Goodfish already produces extruded conduit and certain moulded products for Honeywell’s MK Electric business in the UK, following a similar acquisition completed in January 2020. This operation has grown beyond its original focus on cable management to include products for new clients in the construction, DIY, flooring, and point-of-sale sectors.

This acquisition will greatly expand Goodfish’s operational capacity: the company’s manufacturing footprint will increase to 300,000 square feet across four locations in the Midlands and North West, its workforce will rise to 163 employees, its extrusion capacity will double, and run-rate sales are expected to grow to £25-30 million in 2025. These sales will be distributed across various sectors, including construction, automotive, medical, heating and water, aerospace and defence, and electronics.

Goodfish continues to pursue value-adding acquisitions related to the production of plastic-centric products in the UK and across continental Europe, in line with its strategy to scale up and meet the needs of its existing and future UK and multinational clients.