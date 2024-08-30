FlyPharma 2024: Bringing Together Pharma and Cargo Innovators in Vienna

The FlyPharma Conference is set to make its return this year, gathering global leaders, innovators, and professionals from the pharmaceutical and cargo logistics sectors in the historic city of Vienna.

This esteemed event will delve into pioneering solutions and encourage collaboration among industry stakeholders, pushing the boundaries of what is achievable in pharma logistics.

The event will commence with a series of insightful workshops designed to offer participants hands-on experience and a comprehensive understanding of critical topics. Bernhard Zoidl will lead a workshop on the significance of risk assessment in pharmaceutical supply chains, highlighting the intersection of risk, regulatory compliance, and collaboration among stakeholders.

Meanwhile, Frank van Gelder, Secretary General of Pharma.Aero, will guide attendees through innovative approaches to transforming business strategies into actionable plans, with a focus on creating visionary strategies and navigating organisational change.

In addition to these workshops, FlyPharma 2024 will feature thought-provoking panel discussions addressing the most pressing issues in the industry. One such panel, moderated by Céline Crahay, will explore how to synchronise pharma shipment contingency plans with crisis management within air freight logistics, investigating strategies to enhance supply chain resilience during disruptions.

The second panel, led by Dr Zvonimir Majic, will focus on the ethical considerations and challenges associated with the adoption of AI in pharma logistics, providing insights into how these technologies can be leveraged for improved shipping solutions and risk management.

The conference will also include keynote sessions from industry leaders such as Vatsala Sadasivan of Sanofi and Luiz Barberini of Bayer, who will share their expertise on topics including operational excellence in R&D logistics and emerging trends in pharma sourcing and procurement. Networking opportunities will be plentiful, with sponsored breaks by industry leaders such as Etihad Cargo – one of the world’s leading pharma cargo airlines, and DoKaSch Temperature Solutions, allowing attendees ample time to connect and collaborate.

A highlight of FlyPharma 2024 will be the exclusive Gala Dinner at the magnificent Palais Ferstel on the evening of 23rd October. This luxurious event will offer attendees the chance to network in an elegant setting while enjoying a gourmet meal, live entertainment, and speeches from distinguished industry figures. The following day, participants will have the opportunity to visit the Vienna Airport pharma cargo facilities for a site tour.

FlyPharma 2024 promises to be an essential event for anyone involved in the pharmaceutical and logistics sectors, offering unparalleled insights, innovative solutions, and networking opportunities. Join us in Vienna this October to be part of the future of pharma and cargo.

For more information and to register, please visit the FlyPharma website.

