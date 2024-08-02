Ex-Army Dog Handler to Open Training Business to Combat Shelter Euthanasia

Gary Brown, an ex-Army dog handler with over 16 years of service, is launching a dog training business aimed at curbing the rising number of dogs abandoned to shelters and often euthanised.

Resolute Dogs, based in Crawley, will offer extensive dog training services, including puppy training classes and personalised consultations, with a focus on educating owners on the importance of early and effective training.

The Dogs Trust reports that 1.5 million puppies are bought each year in the UK, and 40,000 dogs are given to shelters annually, many of which are eventually euthanised due to behavioural problems that could have been prevented with the right training. Gary’s background as a Kennel Manager and dog handler at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) has given him the discipline, structure, and expertise to tackle these issues effectively.

Gary said: “During my time in the Army, I saw first-hand how discipline and structured training can transform a dog’s behaviour. The same principles apply to pets at home, and I believe that with the right training, we can drastically reduce the number of dogs ending up in shelters.

“My goal is to make a real difference in the lives of these dogs and their owners, preventing the heartache of abandonment.”

Launching in August 2024, Gary’s business will offer both in-person and online training sessions. His services will focus on educating dog owners about socialisation and early training, aiming to prevent common behavioural issues that often lead to dogs being surrendered to shelters.

In addition to his business, Gary plans to volunteer at local shelters, offering training sessions to increase the chances of dogs being successfully adopted. He has also created a YouTube channel to spread his message and provide accessible training tips to dog owners worldwide.

Gary’s journey to becoming a dog trainer has been challenging. After leaving the Army, he worked for ten years as a High Court Enforcement Agent and appeared on Channel 5’s “Can’t Pay? We’ll Take It Away.” Despite his success, Gary’s passion for working with dogs remained strong, leading him to pursue further qualifications in dog behaviour, body language, and aggression.

Overcoming self-doubt and Imposter Syndrome, Gary has invested significant time and resources into his new business, completing numerous courses on dog training and behaviour. His dedication has paid off, and he now feels more confident than ever in his ability to make a positive impact.

“Starting a new business has been a challenging journey, but I’m driven by the desire to help dogs and their owners. I’ve seen the difference that proper training can make, and I’m excited to bring that expertise to the community,” Gary adds.

Gary’s new business is more than a career change; it’s a mission to save lives by reducing the number of dogs in shelters and increasing successful adoptions. His disciplined approach, developed through years of military service, is set to revolutionise dog training.

For more information on Gary Brown’s new dog training business, please visit www.resolutedogs.co.uk.