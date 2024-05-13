eLabNext and Zifo Embark on Strategic Partnership to Transform Laboratory Digitisation

eLabNext, part of the Eppendorf Group and a leader in Digital Lab Platforms including LIMS, ELN, and AI/ML solutions, has partnered with Zifo, a prominent provider of scientific informatics services specialising in data consulting and software validation. This strategic partnership is aimed at delivering advanced digitisation tools to life sciences laboratories across the globe.

Zifo will provide services such as product selection, configuration, integration, rollout, validation, and managed services support to eLabNext and its clientele throughout the entire ELN lifecycle. This partnership will enhance process efficiency and collaboration capabilities, ensuring superior laboratory performance.

“We’re excited about this partnership as it merges Zifo’s bilingual expertise in science and technology with eLabNext’s innovative product,” said Kannan Jagamoorthy, General Manager, Americas at Zifo. “This collaboration will usher in a new era of digital solutions in the laboratory space.”

Furthermore, eLabNext will adopt Zifo’s GxP validation package for use by both internal and external customers, furthering its dedication to the highest standards of quality assurance. eLabNext will also manage the procurement process for clients needing GxP compliance services from Zifo, ensuring efficient delivery of validation reports.

“As a company, we make decisions based on value-driven impact for our current and future customers,” noted Zareh Zurabyan, Head of eLabNext, Americas. “This aligns with Zifo’s mission and vision, and the decision to partner with Zifo was a no-brainer, given our multiple customers in common. We are especially excited to collaborate with Zifo on enacting meaningful, positive change in the digital transformation of the pharmaceutical industry and the GMP space.”

This strategic partnership signifies a new chapter in laboratory digitisation, combining the expertise of two leaders in the industry to provide unparalleled solutions and services to the life sciences community. eLabNext and Zifo, with their shared commitment to innovation and excellence, are well-positioned to revolutionise laboratory informatics and create transformative outcomes for their clients.