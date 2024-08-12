eLabNext and US Lab Partners Collaborate to Advance Digital Infrastructure for Life Science Firms

eLabNext, a company within the Eppendorf Group, known for its versatile Digital Laboratory Platform featuring a Laboratory Inventory Management System (LIMS) and Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN), has announced a new “preferred vendor” partnership with US Lab Partners. US Lab Partners is a strategic consultancy and advisory firm that delivers state-of-the-art laboratories, facilities, and Environmental Health & Safety (EH&S) programmes to life science companies.

US Lab Partners works with life science organisations at various stages of their development, offering the essential infrastructure needed to tackle complex challenges, seize opportunities, achieve significant cost savings, and support both employees and stakeholders. This partnership guarantees that clients of US Lab Partners, which include academic spin-outs as well as established biotech and pharmaceutical companies expanding their capabilities, are provided with the digital tools necessary to streamline laboratory workflows, manage samples, ensure compliance, and handle other operational requirements alongside the physical facilities and vendor partnerships.

“We help our clients develop a roadmap for their project, implement a strategic plan, and manage every step of the process using our pre-existing ecosystem of partners,” explains Demet Aybar, CEO and Founder of US Lab Partners. “Adding eLabNext as a valued member of that ecosystem means that we provide our clients with the best sample, inventory, equipment, and protocol management system available so their research can be as successful as possible.”

“Like eLabNext, the team at US Lab Partners has a background in science, and we share a strategic vision: To help scientific teams in life sciences achieve their full potential by providing the best solutions in the industry,” states Zareh Zurabyan, Head of eLabNext, Americas. “This alignment makes us the perfect partners. We’re excited to enhance the efficiency of US Lab Partners’ clients through laboratory digitalisation.”