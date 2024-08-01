Eighty™ Wins Big: Shaping the Future of High-Performance Coaching

Eighty™, under the dynamic leadership of Anna Mosely, is making a significant impact in the high-performance training industry. Recently awarded the Best New Product / Service by Big Business Events, Eighty™ is redefining what high performance means in business culture.

Anna Mosely’s remarkable journey from corporate burnout to an award-winning coach is inspiring. Struggling with perfectionism and balancing work and life, Anna transformed her life with the help of an exceptional coach. She rebuilt her self-esteem and chose a new path, founding Eighty™ to help leaders and teams in business unlock their full potential. Her story is a testament to resilience and the power of professional coaching.

Eighty™ is known for its innovative approach, bridging the gap between mental fitness and high performance in a unique way. With its groundbreaking 80% Rule methodology, Eighty™ goes beyond traditional training methods, helping teams reach their EXTRAordinary potential. This forward-thinking approach challenges the status quo, fostering a high-performance culture. Anna’s engaging and impactful style ensures a mindSHIFT in teams, leaving them motivated and ready to deliver exceptional results.

The academy offers programmes designed to upskill teams with unique, simple, and memorable insights, tools, and takeaways. These include leadership and emerging leader training, as well as strategic consultation and support. These programmes have consistently delivered game-changing results, making Eighty™ a leading choice for global corporate clients.

Eighty™’s impact is evident in the glowing testimonials from numerous esteemed organisations. Clients consistently praise Anna’s ability to simplify complex topics, making concepts easy to grasp and promoting lasting learning and cultural change. Nicole Farncombe, former Head of People at ghd, said, “WOW, just wow, Anna Mosely, your session today was outstanding!” Tom Dove, Founder of Fraser Dove International, added, “Without doubt the best training I’ve had in my entire career.”

Anna’s commitment extends beyond her professional life. As a mumpreneur to two young daughters, she demonstrates that balance and high performance are not mutually exclusive. Her belief that “80% is enough” encourages individuals to work smarter, gain clarity, and thrive in the ‘high-performance zone’. This approach has numerous benefits, including better decision-making, increased creativity, and reduced stress.

This recent award win for Eighty™ underscores its exceptional impact and the significant strides it is making in the training industry. As more businesses experience the academy’s unique approach, it’s clear that Eighty™ is not just a participant in the market—it’s redefining it.

For further information, visit www.eighty.academy or contact Founder Anna Mosley at anna@eighty.academy.