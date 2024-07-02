EES Group Honoured in The Times 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies List

EES Group is delighted to announce its inclusion in The Times 100 list of fastest-growing privately owned companies.

With a strong emphasis on building long-term relationships with clients in the NHS, Local Authorities, Education, and Commercial sectors, EES Group has seen a remarkable increase in demand for its renewable energy solutions, which has quadrupled within just 12 months. This growth has been driven by rapidly evolving industry requirements, leading EES Group to invest in advanced renewable energy solutions, including LED lighting, solar PV, and electric vehicle charging.

In addition to enhancing its technological capabilities, EES Group has developed cutting-edge monitoring and evaluation systems for its energy-saving solutions, providing clients with real-time data insights. Furthermore, EES Group has prioritised investing in its workforce by expanding the team and offering extensive training and development opportunities. These include asbestos and test and inspection training, IPAF and PASMA certifications, and project management qualifications.

In response to the urgent environmental challenges facing the global community, EES Group is committed to sustainability initiatives. The company actively engages in efforts to combat climate change and reduce carbon footprints by implementing measures such as office recycling programs and car-sharing initiatives. EES Group also responsibly disposes of obsolete fluorescent lighting through Lumicom and holds certification from Greener Edge, ensuring its practices align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Additionally, EES Group’s environmental management systems adhere to ISO 14001, 9001, and 45001 standards, reinforcing its commitment to compliance and a better future for people and the planet.

Paul Daly, CEO of EES Group, said: “We are honoured to be recognised as one of The Times 100 fastest-growing private companies. This achievement is a testament to our unwavering commitment to sustainable solutions and customer-centric approach. We look forward to continuing to drive innovation and growth in the renewable energy sector.”

For more information about The Times 100 list, visit www.thetimes.com/sunday-times-100-fast-growth.