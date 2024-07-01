easyJet and Jack Parsons Collaborate for New My Duvet Flip Season

My Duvet Flip, celebrated as the UK’s Premier Careers Show, is thrilled to announce the launch of its eagerly awaited fourth season. With a steadfast commitment to navigating individuals through the complexities of the modern job market, Season 4 promises to deliver unmatched insights and invaluable guidance to its growing audience.

With a community of 1.8 million members, generating 95 million impressions, and amassing 13.2 million show views alongside 155k episode views, My Duvet Flip aims to exceed previous milestones by offering comprehensive support and direction to its viewers.

Known for its engaging discussions with industry leaders, My Duvet Flip explores the professional journeys and insights of notable figures across various sectors, providing invaluable advice for personal and career development while addressing contemporary issues. The show has previously hosted easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren, President of EMEA for Google Matt Brittin, Chair of the Football Association Debbie Hewitt, and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Season 4 of My Duvet Flip promises inspiring stories, detailed interviews, and actionable tips from industry experts, all designed to help viewers achieve their career goals. From strategies for career advancement to tackling workplace challenges, the show covers a broad spectrum of topics vital for professional growth. The season is executive produced by Leon Marseglia.

easyJet has been announced as an official brand partner for Season 4, which will also feature a conversation with Training Captain Kate West, a pilot for the airline who became the world’s youngest female Captain at the age of 26. The UK’s largest airline employs over 10,000 people across nine locations in the UK. More information about careers at easyJet can be found at https://bit.ly/3yCRlNS.

“We are thrilled to embark on this new season of My Duvet Flip, continuing our mission to empower individuals in their career journeys,” said Jack Parsons, Host of My Duvet Flip. “As the nature of work evolves, our dedication to providing relevant and practical advice remains unwavering.”

Johan Lundgren, easyJet CEO commented: “Getting young people thinking about the range of career opportunities open to them is so important, not just to make sure businesses are playing their part in providing opportunity to all, but so that we have diverse and inclusive companies which reflect the customers and communities they serve and we are proud to be a partner with Jack and My Duvet Flip, a show which continues to inspire and support individuals in their careers.”