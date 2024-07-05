Delta Fulfilment Nominated for Prestigious Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards 2024

Delta Fulfilment is delighted to announce that it has been shortlisted for the 2024 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards. The company has been recognised in the Equity-Backed Entrepreneur of the Year category in Wales.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards, often hailed as the “Grammys of Entrepreneurship,” celebrate the achievements of the UK’s most dynamic and innovative businesses.

Each year, the awards receive thousands of applications, highlighting the competitive nature and high standards of the competition. This year’s shortlist represents a combined turnover of nearly £2.9 billion and employs approximately 20,000 people, underscoring the crucial role these businesses play in driving economic growth and innovation.

“It’s an honour to be recognised for this award alongside previous winners, including well-known DTC brands like Brewdog and Grenade. This accolade belongs to the entire team, and I believe it reflects their exceptional effort and dedication to delivering top-class fulfilment solutions to our customers,” said Dani Mechlowitz, Founder and Managing Director at Delta Fulfilment.

Previous winners of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards include the founders of BrewDog, MyEnergi, Zilch, Grenade, and ClearScore, who have gone on to become household names.

Thanks to national and regional sponsors such as Allica Bank, Airwallex, Basket, Caudwell Children, de Novo Solutions, GiftRound, GS Verde Group, GS1 UK, Home Grown, JF Growth, Menzies, Quidos, Randal Charitable Foundation, ScoreApp, TikTok, UBS Wealth Management, and Vestd, the Great British Entrepreneur Awards have been able to celebrate the very best of British entrepreneurs for 12 years.

The awards ceremony will be held on Monday, 18th November, at London’s prestigious Grosvenor House, where winners for each category in each region will be announced. This event is the largest entrepreneurial celebration in the UK, providing a platform for businesses to connect, celebrate, and champion the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Francesca James, Founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, stated, “The calibre of entries this year is truly outstanding. These entrepreneurs are the backbone of our economy, and their stories are a testament to the incredible resilience and creativity of the UK’s business community. We are thrilled to recognise their achievements and support their continued growth.”

Allica Bank, the headline sponsor for this year’s awards, shares this commitment to fostering entrepreneurial success. “It has been a real honour to sponsor this year’s Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Hearing the inspiring stories from the incredible businesses that these awards champion really brings to life the important contribution that British entrepreneurs make to our economy,” says Conrad Ford, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Allica Bank.

For more information about Delta Fulfilment, please visit https://deltafulfilment.co.uk. To learn more about the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, visit www.greatbritishentrepreneurawards.com.