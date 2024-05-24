Corporate Burnout to High-Performance Coach: Anna Mosley’s Transformation with ‘Eighty’

In a world where corporate burnout is widespread and balancing professional and personal life is challenging, ‘Eighty’ shines as a beacon of hope and success. Founded by Anna Mosley, who transitioned from severe corporate burnout to becoming an award-winning mental fitness and high-performance coach, ‘Eighty’ has been making significant waves since its recent rebranding.

Anna Mosley’s journey is nothing short of inspirational. Battling extreme perfectionism, overwhelm, anxiety, and a loss of confidence following a major breakdown in January 2017, she sought the help of an incredible coach. At this critical juncture, Anna chose a new path, becoming a coach herself after restabilising her life, deepening her foundations, and rebuilding her self-esteem. Today, she stands as a testament to the power of resilience and the effectiveness of professional coaching.

‘Eighty’s’ impact on its global corporate clients is a testament to its innovative and disruptive approach, bridging the gap between mental fitness and high performance like no other. The company’s rebranding has introduced forward-thinking, edgy, and highly impactful coaching methods. Clients consistently praise Eighty’s impact, simplicity, and effectiveness, noting the high energy and engaging manner in which Anna delivers her ‘6 Simple Steps to Unlocking Full Performance Potential’.

Anna’s dedication extends beyond her professional achievements. As a mumpreneur to two young girls, she has successfully created a thriving lifestyle, demonstrating that balance and high performance are not mutually exclusive. Her approach dispels the myth that high performance requires excessive hard work. Instead, she teaches high achievers how to reach peak performance through a thriving mindset operating at the low end of the ‘Stressometer’, which Anna calls the ‘High Performance Zone’.

Anna teaches clients that discomfort equals growth and that vulnerability is a superpower, encouraging leaders and their teams to embrace discomfort to drive commercial results.

Anna’s qualifications underpin her expertise. After earning a ‘Management with French’ degree from Nottingham University, she embarked on a successful global leadership career, starting with L’Oreal’s Management Trainee graduate programme. She further honed her skills by becoming a Mental Health Coach and a Master NLP Practitioner, aiming to upskill business teams to nurture a high performance culture.

Her work has identified issues of lacklustre leadership, low accountability, and poor mental fitness in the corporate world. She addresses these issues by championing self-leadership, a growth mindset, and challenging the norm to achieve the extraordinary.

These credentials have equipped her to coach a diverse range of clients, from children to CEOs, addressing anxiety, depression, and trauma with unparalleled insight, energy, and empathy.

Eighty’s programmes, ranging from 3 to 12 months, have transformed many lives, particularly in the recruitment sector. Testimonials from global brands highlight Anna’s ability to simplify complex topics, make concepts stick, and embed long-term learning and cultural change.

Her upcoming podcast, ‘80% Perfect,’ will reinforce the belief that striving for 80% enables individuals to achieve 100% performance by maintaining balance and mental clarity.

Praising the services of ‘Eighty’, ghd’s former Head of People Nicole Farncombe said: “WOW, just wow, Anna Mosley your session today was outstanding…!”

Tom Dove, Founder of Fraser Dove International, stated: “Without doubt the best training I’ve had in my entire career”.

Anna Mosley’s philosophy is encapsulated in the belief that “80% is enough.” By embracing this mindset, individuals can achieve clarity of thought, be present, and thrive in the ‘high-performance zone’. The unique 80% methodology promotes working smarter, not harder, leading to enhanced decision-making, increased creativity, and reduced stress.