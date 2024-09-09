ComputerXplorers Relaunches with New Leadership in the US

ComputerXplorers, a leading global children’s computing education franchise, is making an exciting return to the US market.

Offering interactive and engaging technology classes to children aged three to 16, ComputerXplorers integrates lessons within schools, after-school clubs, and holiday camps. These programmes expose children to a wide range of new technologies and platforms, equipping them with the skills necessary for the digital age.

Although originally founded in the US in 1984, Stuart Harley, who is now CEO of ComputerXplorers, assumed leadership of the company in 2021. He initially joined the business as a franchisee in Southampton, UK, in 2019.

The franchise has flourished in the UK under Stuart’s leadership, driven by a strong turnkey business model, generous start-up support, and a mission to deliver top-tier computing education to children from all backgrounds.

Since 2021, the UK arm has experienced a 300% growth in turnover, with the number of franchisees increasing from 12 to 32. The brand has also expanded into four additional countries, with plans for further expansion in the coming year.

Building on this momentum, Stuart has now decided to relaunch ComputerXplorers in the US, hoping to mirror the brand’s UK success in the American market.

The relaunch will kick off with ComputerXplorers attending the Franchise Expo South 2024 at the Fort Lauderdale Convention Centre, Florida. The team will be at Stand 216 to discuss the brand and the numerous opportunities available.

Stuart remarked: “With demand for children’s technology education exploding, we are incredibly excited to be relaunching ComputerXplorers in the US. We have a wealth of opportunities on offer for those looking to join us on this new journey, from area developers and multi-unit franchise operators to single unit franchisees.

“Those who come aboard with us can benefit from our highly successful start-up business model – as used in our UK market, and can look forward to being part of our highly innovative and supportive global network of franchisees, all whilst having the ability to manage your own business in a way that allows you a great work / life balance with a great income.”

Since taking control of ComputerXplorers, Stuart has also expanded his role in the franchising sector, establishing XplorerGroup in 2023, a multi-brand franchise operator, with ComputerXplorers being the first brand within this growing portfolio of successful and innovative companies.

For more details on the exciting opportunities available with ComputerXplorers, visit Stand 216 at the Franchise Expo South 2024, or visit https://computerxplorers.co.uk/international-opportunities/