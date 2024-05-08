CleanCo to Appear in the NPA’s Your Health, Your Pharmacy Campaign

CleanCo, the leading independent non-alcoholic spirits brand globally, has been endorsed as the first non-alcoholic brand to support and feature in this year’s Your Health, Your Pharmacy campaign organised by the National Pharmacy Association (NPA). This is the first time a non-alcoholic brand has been included, with CleanCo recommended as an alternative for individuals aiming to lessen or moderate their alcohol intake.

Approved by the NPA, CleanCo will appear in Your Health, Your Pharmacy, a publication focused on promoting lower alcohol consumption, offering non-alcoholic alternatives. This bi-annual magazine reaches patients and customers through independent community pharmacies throughout the UK, available both in print and online.

Your Health, Your Pharmacy is set to reach over 3 million consumers across NPA member pharmacies during the 12-month campaign, with a follow-up piece on CleanCo scheduled for the next issue. The publication helps pharmacies advise customers interested in reducing their alcohol consumption, distinct from those dealing with active addiction who require more specialized treatment.

Aligned with the Pharmacy First initiative, an NHS-backed scheme launched in early 2024, Your Health, Your Pharmacy facilitates patient access to healthcare services directly through pharmacies, bypassing the need for GP appointments and thus providing timely and convenient medical care.

George Hood, Senior Marketing Manager at CleanCo, noted, “Alcohol consumption and moderation can sometimes be hard to navigate which is why CleanCo is proud to support and feature within this campaign. Our belief is to offer consumers choice without compromising on taste, with a delicious non-alcoholic alternative that replicates the taste and mouthfeel of your favourite full-strength spirit.”

Founder of CleanCo, Spencer Matthews, shared his excitement: “I’m thrilled and excited for CleanCo to be involved within this campaign. Our mission has always been to provide optionality and choice which is why we are proud to be the first non-alcoholic brand approved to appear in the Your Health, Your Pharmacy campaign.”

Andrew Roberts, Head of Publishing Operations for the NPA’s Your Health Your Pharmacy initiative, added, “We are delighted to welcome CleanCo to our campaign, to promote the use of pharmacies for health and wellness advice. With CleanCo’s valuable contribution, we can better educate the audience on the importance of responsible drinking; helping to inspire the public about the importance of staying informed and engaged in their health journey,” says the spokesperson.