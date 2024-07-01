Chartered Banker Institute Elects First Building Society CEO as President

In the wake of the 149th Annual General Meeting of the Chartered Banker Institute, we are pleased to announce Paul Denton as our new President and Chair. In addition, Billy MacLeod has been named the new Vice-President, and Eunice Chan Chun Hei has been appointed as a new Board Trustee.

Paul, who has been with the Institute for more than 35 years, is the first CEO of a building society to hold the position of President. He will be responsible for leading our 150th anniversary celebrations next year. These celebrations will include the Institute hosting the 25th World Congress of Banking Institutes in Edinburgh on Thursday, 18th September 2025, and the revival of our Young Banker of the Year Competition, with the grand final to be held at the Mansion House in London on Thursday, 11th December 2025.

Reflecting on his election, Paul Denton stated: “I’m deeply honoured to be appointed as President of the Institute and I can’t stress enough, the incredible sense of duty I feel at being the custodian of the Charter we hold.

To that end, the key strategic areas I would like my term to focus on are to celebrate our 150th anniversary in 2025 by showcasing our proud history and achievements with a sense of professional pride, and to enable and continue our growth in the UK and internationally by increasing our impact and influence.

I would also like to pay tribute on behalf of all Fellows and Members of the Institute, to my immediate predecessor Steve Pateman. We should be very proud that the Institute is influencing the responsible banking agenda globally through the Principles for Responsible Banking Academy (PRB Academy). This will be a legacy of Steve’s Presidency.”