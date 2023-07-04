Bullion.Directory Unveils the Victors of the 2023 Bullion Dealer of the Year Awards

Bullion.Directory, the premier online directory and comprehensive resource for gold and silver enthusiasts, has announced the highly anticipated results of the 2023 Bullion Dealer of the Year public vote.

Following an initial round of voting held in April and May, which saw 72 nominated companies narrowed down to 36 finalists across six categories, the race for the prestigious accolades intensified, igniting fierce competition among participants.

With a staggering 36,285 verified votes cast, Augusta Precious Metals emerged as the undisputed victors, securing the coveted title of 2023 Bullion Dealer of the Year. Goldco claimed the silver medal, while Money Metals Exchange clinched the bronze position, firmly establishing themselves as noteworthy contenders.

Augusta Precious Metals celebrated additional triumphs by claiming top honors in the High Net Worth Specialist category and the Gold Retirement Specialist category, solidifying their position as a leading force within the industry.

Grateful for the recognition, Isaac Nuriani, CEO of Augusta Precious Metals, expressed his appreciation, stating, “This award affirms Augusta’s commitment to educating Americans about the economy and assisting them in navigating the realm of gold IRAs. It serves as a testament to the integrity of our team. Our success stems from the satisfaction of our clients, and we extend heartfelt gratitude to all those who took the time to cast their votes for us. Thank you for this tremendous honor.”

In terms of voting distribution, Augusta Precious Metals garnered 26.7% of the overall vote, closely followed by Goldco with 22.3% and Money Metals Exchange with 21.5%. Birch Gold Group secured fourth place with 14.8%, while American Hartford Gold claimed fifth place with 14.6%.

To ensure impartiality and minimise the potential for voting fraud, the polling software suppliers, Opinion Stage, oversaw the voting process, with all voting data meticulously reviewed by third-party moderators.

In a significant deviation from previous years, the 2023 vote focused exclusively on the US market, achieving record-breaking participation and engagement from voters.

While the 2023 vote encountered some unforeseen challenges, resulting in the disqualification of a finalist during the process, the initial closing date was extended by two weeks, and the next-highest polling shortlisted company, Noble Gold, was added as a replacement. Noble Gold proceeded to secure the fourth position in the Gold Retirement category.

Comprehensive details of the voting results across all categories can be found on Bullion.Directory’s Official Results Page.