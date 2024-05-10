BreachAware Report: Cybercrime Costs to Soar, Human Error a Significant Factor

In a recent report, BreachAware, a leading data protection authority, has highlighted the soaring cost of cybercrime, expected to cost the world economy an astonishing $13.82 trillion by 2028. Data Breach Investigations Report by Verizon, which analysed 30,458 security incidents, of which 10,626 were confirmed breaches spanning 94 countries, indicates that personal information theft is a key driver of cybercrime. The 2024 report shows stolen credentials are behind 77% of web application attacks.
Moreover, the report points out that two-thirds of breaches are directed at individuals rather than systems, with human error implicated in 28% of breaches and third-party or supply chain problems involved in 15% of breaches, highlighting vulnerabilities in shared infrastructure or widely used software.