Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson Appointed President of the Wheelchair Alliance

Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson has been appointed president of the Wheelchair Alliance, an organisation that champions the voice of wheelchair users across England.

As a founding member of the Alliance and a wheelchair user herself, Tanni has campaigned tirelessly on numerous important issues including accessibility, equality, and welfare reform.

In her new role, Tanni, who won 11 gold medals during her illustrious sporting career, will work alongside Alliance members to advocate on behalf of wheelchair users, highlighting inequalities in provision and services while ensuring their voices are heard at the highest levels.

Tanni, who became a Life Peer in recognition of her achievements in 2010, said: “I am delighted to become president of the Wheelchair Alliance, particularly at such an important moment in its history.

“Since its launch in 2015, the Wheelchair Alliance has brought together wheelchair users, charities, representatives from the NHS, and trade to highlight the challenges faced by wheelchair users each and every day.

“Our latest report, the Value of a Wheelchair, showed that increasing spending on wheelchair provision by £22 million would unlock benefits to society worth more than £60 million each year. The report also highlights huge disparities in the time it takes for people to access wheelchair services and the support they need. The message is coming through loud and clear – it’s time for change and the Wheelchair Alliance is determined that change will happen.”

Chief Operating Officer of the Wheelchair Alliance, Nick Goldup, said: “We are thrilled that Tanni has agreed to become president of the Wheelchair Alliance.

“This is a pivotal moment for the Alliance, as we strengthen our collective voice to bring about real and meaningful change. While a great deal has been achieved already, there is still so much more which needs to be done to transform the experience for over a million wheelchair users and their carers.”