Baldwins Travel Honoured with Regional and National Awards in 2024

Baldwins Travel is delighted to announce that it has been honoured with two prestigious awards at this year’s Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards. The company was named Travel Agent of the Year for London and South East England 2024, as well as Small High Street Agency of the Year 2024.

The awards ceremony was held at the Westminster Park Plaza Hotel in London, where Managing Director Nick Marks, along with nine team members, represented Baldwins Travel. The team was ecstatic to receive recognition both regionally and nationally, reflecting their dedication and hard work.

Nick Marks expressed his joy, saying, “We are thrilled to have won these awards not only for our region but also at a national level. We are passionate about travel, expanding our high street presence in the last 10 months with new branches open in Haywards Heath, Westerham, and Grantham! The awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of ALL our team. Winning these coveted awards is truly amazing, and these awards are wholly theirs.”

The Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards are considered the premier event celebrating the travel sector in the UK and Ireland, representing the highest accolade for travel agencies and agents. These awards recognise exceptional performance across various categories and specialisations within the travel industry.

The prestigious ceremony, attended by over 700 guests, was hosted by radio and television personality Jordan North and Travel Weekly’s editor-in-chief Lucy Huxley. The event, in partnership with leading sponsor Celestyal, selected its winners based on votes from travel industry suppliers including tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and tourist boards, while expert panels judged specific categories.

Travel Weekly is a leading multimedia company and magazine in the UK travel industry, with a significant presence across print, digital, and event platforms.