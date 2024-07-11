Auction Announced for Contents of UK Home Appliance Factory

Specialist auctioneer and asset management company NCM Auctions is handling the sale of the contents of a Merseyside-based factory on behalf of home appliance manufacturer Glen Dimplex.

The global enterprise, headquartered in Dublin, operates manufacturing and development centres worldwide. It produces domestic appliances for renowned brands such as Morphy Richards, Britannia, Belling, and LEC. Last November, the company announced the consolidation of its UK manufacturing operations and the closure of their Prescot site.

This largely no reserve online auction includes press brakes and punch presses from the esteemed Japanese brand Amada, as well as high-capacity power presses from Taylor & Challen and Wilkens & Mitchell. The auction catalogue also features lathes, milling machines, precision drills, MIG welding robots, spray booths, powder coating booths, and a fully automated 12-station assembly line from Amber Industries.

In addition to the specialised manufacturing equipment, there are catering supplies, workbenches, extraction equipment, racking, office furniture, seating, modular buildings, and more available.

Glen Dimplex is collaborating with NCM to clear the site sustainably. This approach extends the lifecycle of this specialist equipment, allowing it to be reused and redeployed by various businesses and manufacturers. It prevents surplus items from ending up in landfill, benefits the local community, and provides companies with access to equipment at a fraction of the cost of acquiring new machinery.

Amy Rutherford, partnership lead at NCM Auctions, stated: “We’re pleased to be working with Glen Dimplex on this project, and their approach to sustainability and opting for a circular approach to their asset disposal has far-reaching benefits for the manufacturing industry and the wider community in and around Merseyside.

“A complete factory auction like this is rare and offers our bidders access to a full range of equipment – covering everything from metal forming and punching to precision welding, assembly, painting and powder coating. We’ve seen a lot of interest from both UK and overseas bidders. In the first instance, I’d ask interested parties to contact us and secure a viewing as soon as possible.”

Whether you’re looking to scale up production, expand manufacturing capabilities, or diversify into new service areas, this auction catalogue has something of interest.

A viewing day is scheduled for 17 July by appointment only. Please contact NCM on 01302 898260 or email info@ncmauctions.co.uk to book.

The online auction for Glen Dimplex ends on 18 July from 11am. Interested bidders can browse the catalogue and register to bid now.

Private treaty offers can also be made before the auction ends. For more information, email info@ncmauctions.co.uk.