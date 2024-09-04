AJ Products Launch Their First Ergonomic Office Chair

AJ Products, the Swedish-owned global furniture manufacturer and supplier, has launched their inaugural office chair, the HURRAY, designed to set a new standard in ergonomic office furniture. The HURRAY chair is crafted to optimise both comfort and support while being entirely sustainable, with every part being recyclable. Its durable components can be replaced as needed, making it a long-term, environmentally responsible investment. The HURRAY chair is expected to serve as a reliable office staple with an extended lifespan.

AJ Products collaborated with Linea Fabbrica, an Italian manufacturer known for their expertise in form, function, and ergonomics, to thoroughly study the anatomy and science of sitting. This partnership resulted in the HURRAY chair, which incorporates practical, user-friendly features, delivers a comfortable seating experience, and showcases an appealing design.

Helen Beebe, Managing Director of AJ Products UK, commented on the HURRAY chair: “Our goal in designing our first office chair was to create an optimal ergonomic office chair for the future. With many offices now sharing desk space, the HURRAY chair also needed to be simple to adjust, allowing for maximum comfort for everyone. Importantly, we wanted to create a sound long-term investment through our seven-year guarantee and ensure all parts are fully recyclable. We hope our HURRAY chair will become a modern icon in time.”

The HURRAY chair features a unique tapered upper backrest that allows full shoulder movement, enhancing blood circulation, and includes a slightly wrap-around backrest for added comfort. The backrest is contoured to follow the natural S-curve of the spine, providing additional support. It can also be adjusted to offer targeted support, ensuring a comfortable seating experience.

The HURRAY chair allows for swift and easy adjustments to promote proper posture. The mechanism is controlled by two levers that enable optimal sitting positions and correct knee alignment, while the 4D adjustable armrest helps alleviate tension in the shoulder and neck muscles.

Available in six different colours of replaceable and washable upholstery, the HURRAY chair comes with the option of either a low or high backrest.

For more details and technical specifications, please visit the AJ Products website: www.ajproducts.co.uk.