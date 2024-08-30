2023 Marks Record Year with Nearly 900,000 New UK Companies

As nearly 900,000 new companies were registered, corporate service providers like Jestiyon are becoming increasingly vital in fostering innovation and nurturing entrepreneurial talent, crucial for the future of the UK economy. Jestiyon provides advanced services to streamline business operations for international entrepreneurs entering the UK market.
The UK’s business environment is experiencing remarkable growth, with a record 5.31 million active companies and nearly 900,000 new businesses established in 2023 alone. This surge in entrepreneurship has driven a growing demand for comprehensive business support services. Jestiyon, a leader in corporate services, is meeting this demand by offering a suite of tailored solutions to help international entrepreneurs navigate the UK market.
Jestiyon’s services, including company formation, accounting, and e-commerce consultancy, are designed to facilitate a smooth market entry and ongoing compliance with UK regulations. These services are particularly valuable for foreign entrepreneurs who may find the UK’s legal and regulatory framework challenging.
By delivering these essential services, Jestiyon not only supports business operations but also contributes significantly to the UK economy through job creation, tax revenues, and increased business activity.