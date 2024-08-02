Maidstone Artist Harnesses Ancient Aboriginal Spirit in Upcoming Book on Spiritual Expressionism

Ian Johns, a spiritual Expressionism artist based in Maidstone, is preparing to launch his deeply personal and enlightening book, “Through My Eyes: The Gift of Colour Pens”. This book details Ian’s extraordinary journey, giving readers an intimate look into the world of spiritual art guided by an ancient Aboriginal spirit.

Ian’s creations are not solely a product of his artistic skills but are said to be influenced by an ancient Aboriginal spirit from Western Australia. This spirit, believed to be a village healer or metallurgist from thousands of years ago, channels through Ian, allowing him to produce spiritual art that deeply resonates with his clients.

Ian’s art, crafted with coloured pens, uniquely blends abstract Aboriginal styles, where vibrant colours and intricate patterns come together to convey profound spiritual messages guided by the ancient spirit.

Ian has worked with numerous clients, providing them with bespoke artworks that often include a message from the spirit world or a personalised reading. These pieces have become sources of peace, tranquillity, and spiritual understanding for many, frequently placed in their bedrooms as a calming presence.

Ian Johns said: “My journey with spiritual expression art has been both humbling and transformative. Through my artwork, I aim to provide a connection to the spirit world that offers peace and understanding to those who seek it. I believe that these images are a gift from the spirit world, and it is my honour to share them with others.”

Despite his achievements, Ian’s journey has not been without difficulties. Diagnosed with severe autism and dealing with Imposter Syndrome, Ian has faced significant mental challenges in connecting with the ancient spirit that guides his work. However, his commitment to helping others through his art has driven him to overcome these obstacles.

Alongside his art, Ian is a certified and licensed healer through the Healer Practitioner Association International (HPAI), Cardiff, a certification he achieved in 2012. His upcoming book, “Through My Eyes: The Gift of Colour Pens,” will further share his experiences and insights, aiming to inform the world about the profound effects of spiritual expressionism.

Ian’s work has already impacted lives globally, and with the publication of his book, he hopes to reach an even wider audience. His art, along with his book, will continue to provide a unique connection to the spiritual world, offering comfort and guidance to those who seek it.