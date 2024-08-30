Essex Millionaire Adam Stott Unveils Success Strategies in New Book

An Essex-born self-made millionaire has drawn on his own life and business experiences to reveal the secrets of his success in a brand-new book.

Adam Stott, Founder of Big Business Events, is now one of the UK’s foremost speakers on business, entrepreneurship, branding, and coaching. Born and raised in Essex, the 41-year-old began his career in roles at KFC, Powerhouse, and Ford before achieving millionaire status by the age of 30.

In his new book, Stott speaks candidly about his childhood, which transitioned from comfortable to challenging almost overnight, and how these experiences shaped his life, driving him towards success and financial prosperity.

Adam has personally sold over £50m worth of products and services online. He is recognised as one of the UK’s leading experts in business marketing, sales, and branding, with a focus on monetising social media through the principles of Start, Grow, Scale.

He is an official member of The Forbes Coaches Council, has featured on the Channel 5 programme ‘Rich House, Poor House’, and has appeared as a panellist on TV shows such as Jeremy Vine and Talk TV. Adam also hosts a highly popular podcast called Business Growth Secrets, which now boasts over 300 episodes.

Adam has now chosen to share the insights behind his business achievements in his new book, Millionaire Success Secrets. The book details Adam’s life, experiences, and the lessons he has learned, illustrating how they have influenced his career and businesses. It is intended to provide entrepreneurs, business owners, and aspiring moguls with actionable strategies to grow their own ventures.

Adam commented: “If I had been given this as a gift at the age of 19 when I worked in the highly competitive and sometimes overwhelming sales team at Ford, I’d have known exactly where my life was heading and exactly what to do at every turn to become the millionaire I was so desperate to be.

“That’s not just some ego-boosting throwaway statement – I know there are so many people in unplanned, overwhelming or difficult situations who would succeed with a book like this as their guide, so I’m making it available for as many people as possible.”

Adam’s company, Big Business Events, is the UK’s fastest-growing business members’ network, hosting training and networking events across the country to support entrepreneurs at every stage of their business journey.

The first 500 people to purchase the book can send their receipt to info@bibusinessevents.co.uk to claim over £500 in business-boosting bonuses, including the opportunity to work directly with Adam and his team.

Adam added: “Millionaire Success Secrets is not just full of the strategies usually reserved for my high-level membership communities. It lays bare the challenges in my life that shaped me and my business principles.

“If you want an established seven-figure entrepreneur, who has undoubtedly made mistakes along the way, to finally tell you how they got to where they are – this book is for you.”

Millionaire Success Secrets is now available to order on Amazon.