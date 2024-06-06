Bella, the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Shares an Uplifting Tale

Written by a travel writer, told in engaging rhyme, and adorned with joyful art, memorable verses, and Italian words, Pisa Loves Bella (MB Publishing) is a celebratory and heartfelt story—as sweet as spumoni!—about kindness towards others and oneself.

In this inspiring tale narrated by Bella, Italy’s famous Leaning Tower of Pisa, children will learn social-emotional skills, such as self-acceptance, showing kindness to themselves and others, and empathy.

For centuries, Bella has been proud of her gravity-defying tilt. However, her confidence is shaken one day when she overhears hurtful comments about her appearance. Bella responds by making a significant change, which leaves the residents of Pisa and visitors from around the world concerned that their treasured tower will never be the same again.

Pisa Loves Bella brings this iconic city and its beloved bell tower to life, demonstrating to readers just how crucial kindness is.

Author Kimberley Lovato was inspired to write this story due to her own experiences of being teased as a child over her red hair, freckles, and her last name, Dumm. Just as Mayor Luigi and the citizens of Pisa help Bella, Kimberley’s good friends helped her regain her confidence.

Pisa Loves Bella—with Barbara Bongini’s expressive illustrations accompanying every twist and turn in the story—illustrates the eternal importance of thoughtful words. Whether you live in Poughkeepsie, Perth, or on a bustling piazza in Pisa, the power of kindness is as evident as Bella’s beautiful lean.

Parents are sure to appreciate the book’s focus on promoting friendship and compassion, as well as fostering empathy. Additionally, they will enjoy how the story transports young readers to Italy without having to pack!

Kathy McCabe, host of Dream of Italy on PBS and founder of Dream of Italy Magazine, says this about this inspiring read: “Pisa Loves Bella tugs at the heart with a sweet and creative story about one of Italy’s most iconic symbols. Kids will be captivated. . . . Complimenti to Kimberley and Barbara! I will be buying a copy for all of the tiny budding Italophiles I know!”

“A delightful and beautifully illustrated book! Children will love this story and its deeper message, and learn about a wonderful place in Italy through its catchy rhymes. This book is a winner!” —Corinna Cooke, best-selling author of the Glam Italia! travel guides

“A feast for the eye, a thrill for the ear, a joy for the soul! The vibrant and enchanting illustrations and words capture the charms of Italy and the big-hearted, life-affirming spirit of Italians. Brava!” —Dianne Hales, best-selling author of La Bella Lingua, La Passione, and Mona Lisa

“A vibrant, delightful book that will certainly inspire a child’s curiosity about Italy’s famous tower, and with entertaining rhymes, delivers a profound message to all about the power of kindness and honouring who we truly are.” —Susan Van Allen, Italy tour guide, speaker, and author of 100 Places in Italy Every Woman Should Go

“Poetic storytelling . . . zippy rhymes . . . and vibrant and cheery illustrations capture the essence of Pisa’s charm and Bella’s endearing personality. . . . Pisa Loves Bella delivers a timeless lesson in celebrating individuality and extending compassion to others. Through Bella’s transformation, readers of all ages are reminded of the importance of resilience and self-love. With its engaging storytelling and universal themes, this book is a welcome addition to children’s literature, offering a delightful journey through the picturesque city of Pisa.” —The Children’s Book Review

“Some children’s books are meant to entertain. Others teach valuable life lessons or offer insight into other cultures. Kimberley Lovato’s PISA LOVES BELLA: A Towering Tale of Kindness is the rare example of a book that does all of the above. . . . Bella’s encounters demonstrate empathy, understanding, and resilience—themes that will resonate with readers young and old.” —James Weiskittel for IndieReader

About Pisa Loves Bella:

Ages 4–8 • 8″ x 10” • 42 Pages •

Hardback ($21.95) 979-8-9871401-6-1 •

Paperback ($12.95) 979-8-9871401-8-5 •

Kindle ($8.99) 979-8-9871401-7-8 •