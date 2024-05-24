Ana-Maria Coaching Announces Major Book Release

Ana-Maria Ciubota, the visionary Founder of Mindset Mastery Coaching (www.anamindsetcoach.com), is excited to announce the launch of her latest book, ‘Upgrade Your Life and Business’.

This comprehensive workbook is crafted for entrepreneurs and business owners who are keen to elevate their skills, enhance their ventures, and foster a success mindset, ultimately creating a life of fulfilment and prosperity.

The new publication is designed as a practical guide, packed with proven strategies and expert tips essential for contemporary entrepreneurs. The book thoroughly examines various aspects critical to personal and professional development, providing readers with a detailed roadmap to achieve their goals.

The key benefits of this book include:

Unveiling Your Inner Potential through Personal SWOT Analysis : A powerful tool to identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, aiding individuals in strategically planning their personal and professional growth.

: A powerful tool to identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats, aiding individuals in strategically planning their personal and professional growth. Building the Foundation – Lay a Solid Groundwork for Success : Essential steps to establish a strong base for a successful entrepreneurial journey.

: Essential steps to establish a strong base for a successful entrepreneurial journey. The Entrepreneurial Mindset in the 21st Century – The Culture of Success : Insights into developing a mindset geared towards success in today’s fast-paced business environment.

: Insights into developing a mindset geared towards success in today’s fast-paced business environment. Strategies for Mastering Your Business – Practical Tools and Techniques to Excel in Your Entrepreneurial Ventures : Actionable advice on mastering business strategies that lead to tangible results.

: Actionable advice on mastering business strategies that lead to tangible results. Crafting Your Personal Brand and Communication Style that Resonates with Your Audience : Guidance on developing a personal brand that stands out and connects with your target audience.

: Guidance on developing a personal brand that stands out and connects with your target audience. Leveraging Technology: Work Smarter Not Harder : Tips on utilising technology to enhance productivity and efficiency.

: Tips on utilising technology to enhance productivity and efficiency. Mastering Time Management and Productivity : Techniques to optimise time management and boost productivity.

: Techniques to optimise time management and boost productivity. Building Resilience and Grit : Techniques to cultivate mental toughness and perseverance, crucial for overcoming challenges.

: Techniques to cultivate mental toughness and perseverance, crucial for overcoming challenges. Understanding the Four Personality Types : Insights into personality types to improve interactions and collaboration within teams.

: Insights into personality types to improve interactions and collaboration within teams. Achieving Work-Life Balance in a Modern World: Strategies to maintain a healthy balance between professional and personal life.

Ana-Maria Ciubota said: “‘Upgrade Today, Thrive Tomorrow’ is more than just a book; it’s a transformative journey for those ready to take the next step in upgrading their life and business. It’s an invaluable resource for anyone looking to thrive in the competitive world of entrepreneurship.”

The book has received 100% 5* customer reviews on Amazon. Inga Grigaitiene said: “Must read book for any newbies in business, definitely recommend.”

Sandra Lukoseviciene said: “The book ‘Upgrade’ is an absolute must-read for every entrepreneur starting a business. It is a guide on what steps to take next for any entrepreneur. The book is incredibly valuable and provides numerous tips on how to run a business successfully without feeling overwhelmed. It teaches you how to avoid overcomplicating things and to trust yourself. For me, this book was life-changing and helped me realise that it is easier than I had previously thought. Highly recommended for everyone.”

Verified Amazon purchaser Hanna Longstaff added: “I think every professional wanting to raise their game can benefit from reading ‘Upgrade’. You can always learn more! I’m an award-winning coach and believe I know a huge amount about mindset and brain chemistry. However, there is information in this valuable book I didn’t know, which will help me help my clients better. I highly recommend it to anyone wanting to improve their performance at work and in life.”

With a Master’s in Business Administration International, Ana-Maria Ciubota is already the author of three acclaimed books, prominently featured in respected publications like Passion Vista’s “Global Game Changers 2023” “Women Leaders To Look Up To in 2024” and Brainz Magazine’s “Brainz 500 Global.”

To purchase your paperback copy for £17.99 or Kindle edition for £7.99 visit Amazon.