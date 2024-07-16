Zeeelle Introduces Groundbreaking Contoured Hair Wigs

Renowned wig manufacturer Zeeelle is excited to announce the launch of their pioneering range of contoured hair wigs. Designed to enhance and complement various face shapes, these wigs are a first in the wig industry and are set to transform beauty standards.

Inspired by popular makeup trends, Zeeelle’s latest wigs employ a bespoke hair colouring technique that combines freehand application and highlighting. This method strategically places different tones and depths around the face to achieve a natural, contoured appearance. By utilising highlights and shadows, these wigs accentuate specific facial features, providing a sophisticated touch that enhances natural beauty.

“We believe hair can be designed to complement and enhance facial features just like makeup, which is why we’re thrilled to introduce our contoured hair wigs,” says Zeeelle’s Creative Director, Frey Necole. “Embracing the subtle art of shading and highlighting, these wigs offer a touch that enhances natural beauty. This is the first of its kind and we are looking forward to creating more unique pieces for our clients.”

Key Highlights of Zeeelle’s Contoured Hair Wigs: