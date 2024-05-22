NU U Clinics Expands With New State-of-the-Art Facility in Cookham

Building on their reputation for delivering cutting-edge aesthetic treatments, NU U Clinics proudly announces the opening of their new clinic in Cookham. This expansion follows the successful operation of their flagship clinic in Maidenhead, Berkshire, renowned for its high standard of care and innovative treatments.

The new Cookham clinic will specialise in a diverse range of advanced machine-based treatments, ensuring clients receive the most effective non-surgical cosmetic solutions. The facility is set to offer a mix of injectable and laser treatments like the T-Shape 2 Body Contouring and Skin Firming, and the B-Force Muscle Toning & Body Sculpting, both designed to deliver noticeable results with minimal downtime.

Leading the NU U Clinics medical team are Dr. Ranjeet Rai and Dr. Avish Punater, both of whom bring over 15 years of experience in the field. Their extensive skills in aesthetics, qualifications, and commitment to patient care set a solid foundation for the clinic’s operations. Dr. Rai, an expert in both hospital settings and general practice, and Dr. Punater, distinguished in medical law, ensure that every treatment adheres to the highest standards of safety and efficacy.

“We are thrilled to expand our services to Cookham and continue providing our clients with the highest quality of care,” said Dr. Rai. “Our new clinic not only broadens our geographical reach but also enhances our ability to offer the latest in aesthetic technology and treatments,” added Dr. Punater.

The Cookham clinic is now open and accepting new clients looking for premium aesthetic treatments in a state-of-the-art environment. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact NU U Clinics directly to book consultations and learn more about the bespoke treatments available.

Dr. Avish Punater



Dr. Avish Punater is a prominent figure at NU U Clinics, celebrated for his comprehensive approach to aesthetic medicine. With a background in both clinical practice and academic research, Dr. Punater excels in delivering innovative treatments tailored to individual patient needs. His expertise spans a wide range of procedures, from dermal fillers to laser therapies, all performed with a focus on achieving the most natural results possible. Dr. Punater is also known for his compassionate patient care, taking the time to understand each patient’s concerns and goals to ensure a personalized treatment plan. His dedication to excellence and patient satisfaction has made him a highly regarded specialist in the aesthetics community.

Dr. Ranjeet Rai

