High Definition Hair® Announces Expansion to London, Offering Revolutionary Human Hair Wig Solutions

High Definition Hair®, the pioneering brand renowned for its innovative approach to human hair wigs, is thrilled to announce the opening of its new location in London, United Kingdom.
The company’s new location opened on 20 May in Hanover Square, marking its 20-year anniversary since it was founded by Marilyn Niccole Paul in June 2004.
High Definition Hair® has revolutionised the wig industry with its groundbreaking cap construction that eliminates the need for bangs to hide unnatural hairlines, or traditional install methods involving glue, tape, gel, or makeup used to install commercial lace wigs.
The expansion to London signifies a significant milestone for High Definition Hair®, driven by overwhelming demand from customers in the United Kingdom. Situated in the prestigious 17 Hanover Square, W1S 1BN, the new location offers a haven for individuals seeking personalised wig solutions. The new location aims to provide expert craftsmanship tailored to each client’s unique needs.