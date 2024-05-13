2024 Accountancy Awards: Honouring Excellence in the Accounting Sector

Business Awards UK is delighted to announce the distinguished winners and finalists of the 2024 Accountancy Awards, highlighting significant achievements and steadfast dedication in the accountancy sector. These accolades celebrate the individuals and firms that have shown outstanding excellence, dedication, and innovation, leading their fields in practice and service.

2024 Accountancy Awards Winners

Huque Chaudhry Associates Accountants – Family Run Business of the Year

Wolters Kluwer – Innovative Accounting Technology

Studio Andrea Matera – Accountant of the Year

Berrys Accounting – Best Newcomer Accountancy Firm

DMP & Partners – Advisory Team of the Year

AccountsIQ – Outstanding Contribution to the Accountancy Profession

Kimson Accountancy – Rising Star Accountant

An Accounting Gem – Accountancy Firm of the Year

Total Advisor – Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

Ultra Tax – Tax Team of the Year

Jaccountancy – Boutique Accountancy Firm of the Year

Brand Accountancy – Start-up Accountancy Firm of the Year

MCO Tax Digital – Tax Advisory Firm of the Year

2024 Accountancy Awards Finalists

Monx UK – Tax Team of the Year

Studio Andrea Matera – Boutique Accountancy Firm of the Year, Accountant of the Year

DMP & Partners – Boutique Accountancy Firm of the Year

Tax Care Certified Accountants – Outstanding Contribution to the Accountancy Profession

Total Advisor – Advisory Team of the Year

Ellen Drewett, Ultra Tax – Rising Star Accountant

Jaccountancy – Start-up Accountancy Firm of the Year, Tax Advisory Firm of the Year

Brand Accountancy – Best Newcomer Accountancy Firm, Exceptional Customer Satisfaction

PBT Accountancy – Accountancy Firm of the Year

Mihaela-Carmen Oltianu, MCO Tax Digital – Rising Star Accountant

AWM Accountant – Tax Advisory Firm of the Year

Tax Care Certified Accountants – Start-up Accountancy Firm of the Year

Ultra Tax – Best Newcomer Accountancy Firm

MCO Tax Digital – Innovative Accounting Technology

Insights into Accountancy Leadership

The 2024 Accountancy Awards reflect the effective strategies and substantial achievements demonstrated by committed professionals, enhancing business practices. This year’s recipients have pioneered software solutions that improve efficiency and compliance accuracy, offered bespoke services that are deeply embedded in clients’ financial and personal spheres, and committed to sustainable growth through strategic advisory services.

Moreover, this year’s achievements have extended to boosting community involvement and fostering economic prosperity at the local level. Prominent awardees have played critical roles in providing educational workshops, mentorship, and pro bono services, enabling small businesses and individual entrepreneurs to thrive in challenging markets.

These accolades underscore the ongoing transformation within the accountancy sector, where traditional practices merge with modern technology and a client-centred approach. This shift not only meets but also anticipates client demands, advocating a forward-thinking approach to financial management, which is crucial in the contemporary business landscape. As the field of accountancy evolves, the role of these professionals grows increasingly important, ensuring that accountancy remains a cornerstone of successful business management.

For more information on the 2024 Accountancy Awards or to learn more about the winners and finalists, please contact Business Awards UK.