Do You Call Your EV Joules? Discover Top Electric Vehicle Nicknames

The Electric Car Scheme unveils the most amusing and popular names given to EVs by the British public

The EV salary sacrifice provider also forecasts some potential future EV model names

The Electric Car Scheme has disclosed some of the most entertaining nicknames for the UK’s electric vehicles and has also predicted future electric car model names.

As the market evolves and electric cars become increasingly prevalent, so do the familiar nicknames for family cars and beloved run-arounds. While they have yet to achieve the iconic status of names like KITT from the Knight Rider TV series or Herbie the Volkswagen Beetle, there is potential for a famous TV EV in the coming years to inspire more nicknames and iconic models.

Top electric car nicknames:

Joules

Robert (Kia) De-Niro

Electra

Tesla Turner

Charge Clooney

Automakers place tremendous importance on their brands and model names, with some, such as the Volkswagen Golf and Honda Civic, having been around for more than 50 years. However, EV model names have generally been less inspiring so far, with the top five selling model names in 2023 being Y, MG4, Q4 e-tron, 3, and 2, respectively. As automakers focus more on EVs, we might see much more creative names. The Electric Car Scheme has suggested some of the best options for future model names.

Potential future EV model names:

Toyota Inazuma

Honda Zephyr

Rolls Royce Voltaire

Ferrari Fulmena

Fiat VoltaVita

Ford Thunderbolt

Thom Groot, CEO and Co-Founder of The Electric Car Scheme, commented: “Electric cars haven’t had the most inspiring names so far, but as with the advent of the internal combustion engine and basic names such as the Model-T, these will just be the precursor to a new generation of iconic names and brands. On the other hand, we are already seeing some creative and comic nicknames for the EVs Brits are already driving as people get to know the benefits and characteristics of their electric cars.

“We know that many people want to get behind the wheel of an electric car, and that once they do, they find any concerns around range or space quickly disappear, especially as the benefits become more and more apparent. We also know that for 68% of people it is the cost that is preventing them from making the switch to electric, so as costs come down, we could be seeing many more classic EVs nicknames being used every day.”